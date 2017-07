Paul Dunne has enjoyed a good start to day 2 of the Irish Open .

The Wicklow man is 6 under after 1 which is 3 behind Daniel Im who’s 9 under after 3.

Rory Mc Ilroy is level par after 1 and Graeme McDowell will start from -5.

Denis Kirwan is at the Portstewart course for Highland Sport and he is expecting big moves from some of the local players today…