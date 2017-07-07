Co Derry farmer fined for causing pollution to waterway

A Co Derry farmer has been fined £1,500 for pollution to a waterway.

William Millar Henry of Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine was charged under Article 7(1)(a) of the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 with the offence of making a polluting discharge to a waterway.

On 11 February last year Water Quality Inspectors, acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency inspected a waterway adjacent to 46 Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine and observed grey fungus in the waterway.

The discharge was traced to farm premises owned by Mr Henry.

A sample taken at the time confirmed the discharge contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

The farmer pleaded guilty to the charge at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.