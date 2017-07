The EU’s top Brexit negotiator has warned that the UK still doesn’t understand the full consequences of its decision to leave the EU.

Michel Barnier also criticised what he said were false claims by some in Britain about the possible deals to reach afterwards.

Barnier said he was not sure the British people understood that there could be no free trade without the free movement of people.

And he says a “frictionless” border with Ireland simply won’t be possible if the UK leaves the single market: