Ollie Horgan seeking Harps improvement

06 Jul 2017
by admin

Packie Mailey

Finn Harps return to League of Ireland Premier Division action on Friday night with manager Ollie Horgan issuing a rallying call to his players for a big improvement in order to get an away result against Drogheda Utd.

Harps, who had no game last weekend due to the postponement of the Derry City fixture, go to United Park having lost their last two league games against Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk respectively.

“We need a big improvement to get anything out of tomorrow night’s game. Drogheda might be just below us in the table but they beat us comfortably in Ballybofey earlier in the season. We didn’t have a shot on target that night. It wasn’t as if we are that poor but they just dominated that game. Drogheda have plenty of very good players like Sean and Gavin Brennan, Stephen Elliott and Sean Thornton so we’re going to really have to be at the top of our game to get a result at United Park” Horgan said.

The manager reports that central defender Packie Mailey along with midfield veterans Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt are struggling to be fit for the away trip. Mailey missed the last game in Dundalk due to injury while Molloy only came on for the latter stages of the game in Oriel Park.

Harps are currently ninth in the table just a point above both Drogheda and St. Patrick’s Athletic with Galway Utd at the bottom of the Premier Division.

