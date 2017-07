Both of Donegal’s females fighters lost out in their respective bouts at this weeks European Championships in Bulgaria.

In the 54kg weight division in the Juniors, Illies Golden Gloves Chloe McDaid suffered defeat in her quarter final this afternoon.

McDaid lost 5-0 to Jekaterina Marchenko from Latvia.

Earlier this week, Labhaoise Clarke from Carndonagh BC went down 5-0 to Ulyana Yesipena from Belarus in the last 16 of the Youths 57kg division.