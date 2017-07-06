Leas Ceann Comhairle rejects censorship claims during Dáil exchanges on blogger

Ministers have been accused of using Gardai as their personal police, in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.

It follows the detention of a blogger while travelling through Dublin Airport last week.

The blogger was cautioned over a blog post questioning the personal business dealings of the Social Protection minister, Regina Doherty.

A spokesperson for the minister confirmed earlier this week that a Garda complaint had been made, and could not comment further.

Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity says the role of the Gardai is sinister – As Coppinger continued, she was interrupted by the Leas Ceann Comhairle, Pat the Cope Gallagher, who said the issue should not be raised during Promised Legislation speaking time:

“More censorship,” shouted, Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry.

“Withdraw that, that this is censorship,” replied the Leas Ceann Comhairle, who said he was just complying with and implementing the regulations of the House.