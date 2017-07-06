logo



Gardai launch murder investigation following disappearance of Leitrim man six years ago

06 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of man in the West of Ireland six years ago.

48 year old Patrick Heeran was last seen in the Leitrim town of Mohill at 4.20pm on the 3rd of October 2011.

It’s understood a search is being carried out in the surrounding areas and today Gardai will launch a public appeal in the town.

Mr Heeran, who is described as being 5 foot nine, of stocky build, with fair hair, was last seen wearing brown shoes, blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Gardaí.

