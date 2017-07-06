logo



GAA Programme – Bernard Flynn talks Meath v Donegal

06 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, former Meath double All-Ireland winner and RTE pundit Bernard Flynn joined Tom Comack to look ahead to this weekend’s championship big games, including Donegal and Meath in round 3 of the All Ireland Qualifiers in Navan and Mayo’s trip to Clare.

The two time All-Star also runs the rule over – Galway v Roscommon in Sunday’s Connacht final and the provincial final meetings of Dublin and Kildare and Tyrone and Down…

 

