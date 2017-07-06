Derry lose 4-1 in second leg of Europa Qualifier

Derry City’s exit in the Europa League First Round Qualifiers was confirmed tonight, with a 4-1 defeat to Midtylland at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Paul Onuachu scored a hat trick for the Danish side as Aaron McEniff grabbed Derry’s goal just before half time.

The Candystripes go out 10-2 on aggregate.

On the plus side for Derry, striker Rory Patterson came on for the last half hour returning after a lengthy injury spell out.

Both Cork City and Shamrock Rovers are through to the second qualifying round.

A second half hat-trick from Seani Maguire has helped Cork see off Levadia Tallinn.

The Leesiders survived a nervy first half to win 4-2 on the night, and 6-2 on aggregate.

Cork will welcome the Cypriots of AEK Larnaca to Turners Cross in the second round next week.

Graham Burke’s 20th minute strike was enough to give Rovers a 1-nil victory at home to Stjarnan of Iceland and 2-nil on aggregate.

Rovers progress to face the Czechs, Mlada Boleslav next week with the first leg in Tallaght.

There were three Irish League Premiership sides also in action.

The best result of the three was Coleraine drawing 0-0 at home with FK Haugesund, however they lost the tie 7-0 on aggregate.

Crusaders lost on the away goals rule as FK Liepaja scored in the 90th minute to win 2-0 on the night in Latvia and take the tie 3-3.

Ballymena lost at home 2-0 to Odds Ballklubb, resulting in a 5-0 aggregate defeat.