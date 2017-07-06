logo



Derry City in Sligo to face Midtylland in Europa Qualifier

06 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Derry City play their Europa League Qualifying First Round 2nd Leg tie against FC Midtylland this evening in Sligo.

The Showgrounds hosts the fixture as Maginn Park is not able to facilitate European matches.

Derry enter the second game 6-1 down having lost out heavily in Denmark seven days ago.

Injured pair Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott are out while Dean Jarvis and Barry McNamee will be assessed before kick off, which is 7.45.

Kevin McLaughlin of Derry Journal says City will be up against it tonight again…

Elsewhere, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers are hoping to seal their places in the second round.

City welcome Levadia Tallin to Turners Cross holding a 2-0 lead while Rovers are 1-0 up going into their second leg against Stjarnan of Iceland at Tallaght.

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 7.45 while in Tallaght they start at 8.

Three Irish League Premiership sides are also in action this evening.

Crusaders are in Latvia, leading FK Liepaja 3-1 from the first leg, that game starts at 5.45pm.

Coleraine and Ballymena are both playing at home, Coleraine lost 7-0 to FK Haugesund last week and Ballymena are 3-0 down at the hands of Odds Ballklibb.

Derry City in Sligo to face Midtylland in Europa Qualifier

