Work on phase two at Malin Head to be completed in two weeks’ time

It’s predicted that work on phase two at Malin Head will be complete in two weeks’ time.

The work – including road widening, extending the existing car park and the construction of a toilet block are being carried out as part of the Malin Head Access and Amenity Improvement Project.

It’s hoped that once this work is finished, plans for phase three of the project will get up and running.

Local Councillor Martin McDermott says a public consultation process on phase three is due to get underway over the summer: