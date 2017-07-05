“Unacceptable” delays at Letterkenny University Hospital’s breast clinic raised with Taoiseach

The issue of lengthy waiting lists at the breast clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital was raised in the Dail last night.

More than 143 women have been waiting over a year for an appointment.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty asked the Taoiseach what the government is doing about the delays, stating that it is “unacceptable”.

A recent parliamentary question shows that of the 732 patients who displayed symptoms of possible breast cancer, who were referred to the breast disease clinic service in Letterkenny University Hospital, 143 have been waiting for over a year.

More than 245 women have been waiting between six and 12 months, while 139 have been waiting three to six months.

Over 205 women face delays of up to three months.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pearse Doherty said that the figures released are “understandably extremely concerning for all those who are waiting to be seen”

Urging the government to step in, Deputy Doherty said to Varadkar that as a former Minister for Health, the Taoiseach will know the concern these women are going through, waiting this undue time.

He also asked was the Taoiseach aware that another person in the clinic in question will be going on leave shortly.

The Taoiseach told the Deputy Doherty to submit a question to Health Minister Simon Harris who will give a detailed reply.

Doherty said he is calling on the Minister for Health and the HSE to immediately provide the appropriate supports required by the service at LUH including the running of additional clinics needed to reduce the current excessive waiting times.