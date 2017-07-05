logo



Man appears in court accused of forcing teen girl to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game

05 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A book of evidence was today served on a 45-year-old man accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game.

Inspector Denis Joyce said there were 16 charges against the defendant. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that they be tried at the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Criminal Court on October 24.

The defendant is to be tried on charges accusing him of involving the girl in truth or dare sex games.

He is also accused of ill-treating the girl and of ill-treatment against a second girl, also in her early teens.

The offences are alleged to have happened between June 20 2011 and December 21 2012.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told the defendant at Donegal District Court that if he was calling alibi evidence he must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

He remanded the man to the higher court on continuing bail, with a direction that he report to his local garda station once a week.

The judge instructed at an earlier hearing that the names of the defendant and alleged victims and locations cannot be given at this stage.

More News

Man appears in court accused of forcing teen girl to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game

0
A book of evidence was today served on a 45-year-old man accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game. Inspector Denis Joyce said there [...]
05 Jul 2017

Government announces an extra 44 SNAs for Donegal

0
Children with special needs in Donegal will benefit from 44 extra SNAs in our local schools The allocation is part of a national provision of 975 additional Special Needs Assistant[...]
05 Jul 2017

Foyle Ferry Service to set sail on its maiden summer voyage this weekend

0
It’s been confirmed that the Foyle Ferry Service will set sail on its maiden voyage of the summer this weekend. It had been hoped that the service would resume last weekend h[...]
05 Jul 2017

11 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
There were 11 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. Four people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while[...]
05 Jul 2017

Donegal mart operators reporting cost of insurance becoming unsustainable

0
It’s been claimed that there’s an increasing number of mart operators throughout Donegal reporting that the cost of insurance is becoming unsustainable. This has led to[...]
05 Jul 2017

“Unacceptable” delays at Letterkenny University Hospital’s breast clinic raised with Taoiseach

0
The issue of lengthy waiting lists at the breast clinic at Letterkenny University Hospital was raised in the Dail last night. More than 143 women have been waiting over a year for [...]
05 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit