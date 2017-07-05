Man appears in court accused of forcing teen girl to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game

A book of evidence was today served on a 45-year-old man accused of forcing a girl in her early teens to strip off her clothes in a sex-card game.

Inspector Denis Joyce said there were 16 charges against the defendant. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that they be tried at the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Criminal Court on October 24.

The defendant is to be tried on charges accusing him of involving the girl in truth or dare sex games.

He is also accused of ill-treating the girl and of ill-treatment against a second girl, also in her early teens.

The offences are alleged to have happened between June 20 2011 and December 21 2012.

Judge Kevin Kilrane told the defendant at Donegal District Court that if he was calling alibi evidence he must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

He remanded the man to the higher court on continuing bail, with a direction that he report to his local garda station once a week.

The judge instructed at an earlier hearing that the names of the defendant and alleged victims and locations cannot be given at this stage.