Interests of motor insurance customers must be paramount in ongoing investigation – Cope

05 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The Government is being warned that the interests of motor insurance customers must be paramount in the ongoing probe into alleged price fixing in the motor insurance industry.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher was responding to the news that insurance companies, brokers and representative bodies for the industry were raided yesterday by officers from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the European Competition Directorate as part of an ongoing investigation.

Deputy Gallagher says assurances must be given that consumers are protected from any potential anti-competitive behaviour in the insurance industry:

