Foyle Ferry Service to set sail on its maiden summer voyage this weekend

It’s been confirmed that the Foyle Ferry Service will set sail on its maiden voyage of the summer this weekend.

It had been hoped that the service would resume last weekend however a statement issued by the company said that the sailing had been postponed due to the completion of major enhancement works to the new vessel.

Statutory inspections were carried out this week with the company confirming that the service will now resume.

Local Councillor Nicholas Crossan says it will bring a huge tourism boost to area: