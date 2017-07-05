logo



Double Olympic Finalist DeBarros set to light up the track at Letterkenny International

05 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Three time Olympian, and double Olympic finalist Bruno de Barros from Brazil is the latest sprinting star to be confirmed for the Mens 100m & 200m at the Letterkenny International Track & Field meeting on Friday night. De Barros competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in both the 200m and 4 x 100m relay. In the 2008 Beijing Games, he was part of the Brazilian quartet who narrowly missed out on medals finishing 4th place in the Olympic final. At the 2016 Rio Games, De Barros was again part of the team that finished 6th in the final. He is also a 4 time Brazilian champion, Pan American Games gold medallist, South American champion and World championship finalist. The Brazilian boasts personal bests of 10.16 secs for 100m and 20.16 for 200m. He is coming to race in Letterkenny in superb form this season, running 10.22 and 20.61 in the past month.

Other sprinters taking to the starting blocks on the night include Australian Michael Konomanyi, Omolulu Abiodun from England, Lemarl Freckleton from Wales and David Martin from Scotland. Newly crowned Irish U-23 champion Adam Murphy will be coming to test himself against a World class sprinting line up. One thing is for sure that if you don’t get yourself there on time, the action might be over in just over 10 seconds for the 100m so get yourself along to the Danny McDaid Track, Aura Leisure Centre, on Friday 7th July at 7pm for an action packed programme of 14 track & field events.

