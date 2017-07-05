Damian Barton’s term as Derry Manager is over

The Derry County board will begin the search for a new senior manager in the coming weeks.

Saturday’s defeat to Mayo proved to be Damian Barton’s final game in charge.

The 1993 All Ireland winner replaced Brian McIver in September 2015.

Derry just missed out on the All Ireland Quarter Finals in 2016 but this year seen the Oak Leaf County relegated to Division 3 of the League.

In a statment released last night, the board sincerely thanked Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all the players who have represented their county during this period.

Nominations for the position of Derry senior football manager will be sought from our clubs in the coming weeks.