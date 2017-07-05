Border Communities Against Brexit wins European Citizens Award 2017

Border Communities Against Brexit has won the European Citizens Award 2017.

The cross sectoral campaign group was nominated by a number of MEPs for their efforts in opposing Brexit and its impacts on border communities at both a national and international level.

The group was set up last year to stand as a voice for those in Northern Ireland who voted to remain in the EU following Britain’s decision to exit.

Tom Murray, Donegal Spokesperson for Border Communities Against Brexit says they are delighted to be receiving the award at a ceremony next Friday: