Ballyliffen Golf Club expecting Irish Open confirmation this weekend

Just a day before the 2017 Irish Open begins in Portstewart it’s reported that next year’s tournament will be held in Ballyliffin.

The Irish Independent reports it will be hosted by the Donegal venue in 2018.

The Inishowen club are expecting confirmation this weekend.

Ballyliffen has already held the Irish Seniors Open in 2008 and in 2002 The North West of Ireland Open which was co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

Highland’s Golf Correspondent, Denis Kirwan (Touchline Media) says the strong word around Portstewart this week is that Ballyliffen will be made the host for next year…