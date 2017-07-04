logo



Wonder Woman is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing DCEU film worldwide

04 Jul 2017
by News Highland

After just four weeks on release, Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing DCEU film in the US with $334 million banked so far.

So far, Wonder Woman’s made a total of $670 million, placing it in third behind Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, box office analysts are now predicting that Wonder Woman will cross $700 million this weekend.

Just for comparison, we pulled the figures and release line for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad to compare. According to BoxOfficeMojo, Dawn of Justice had a twelve-week run and ended up with $873 million worldwide. Suicide Squad, meanwhile, had a run of 14 weeks and came back with $745 million.

Wonder Woman’s on its fourth week of release and has made $670 million so far. Granted, the earnings do slow down after a certain period and ticket prices are reduced on films that are on release for longer, but there’s still every chance that Wonder Woman will surpass Suicide Squad easily and most likely topple Dawn of Justice for the highest-earning DCEU film so far.

 

Via BoxOfficeMojo

Entertainment.ie

