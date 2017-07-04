Weekend security alert in Derry widely condemned

A weekend security alert in Derry has been widely condemned.

The alert was later described as an elaborate hoax and has been widely condemned as it resulted in residents being evacuated.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Police say while work was carried out on making the object safe a lady walked past the device while some residents declined to evacuate their homes.

Local Cllr. Angela Dobbins says the people of Derry are fed up with instances like this: