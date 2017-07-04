Tony Hadley has quit ’80s pop band Spandau Ballet in dramatic fashion

It’s difficult to imagine Spandau Ballet songs like ‘True’ and ‘Gold‘ being sung by anyone other than Tony Hadley, but it appears that that may just be the case as the frontman has left the ’80s pop band.

What’s more, it doesn’t particularly sound like a mutual parting-of-ways, if his short but to-the-point statement on Twitter is anything to go by.

“I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future,” he said, adding that it was “with deep regret” that he is no longer a member.

Story by Lauren Murphy Entertainment.ie