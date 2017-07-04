logo



Tony Hadley has quit ’80s pop band Spandau Ballet in dramatic fashion

04 Jul 2017
by News Highland

It’s difficult to imagine Spandau Ballet songs like ‘True’ and ‘Gold‘ being sung by anyone other than Tony Hadley, but it appears that that may just be the case as the frontman has left the ’80s pop band.

What’s more, it doesn’t particularly sound like a mutual parting-of-ways, if his short but to-the-point statement on Twitter is anything to go by.

“I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future,” he said, adding that it was “with deep regret” that he is no longer a member.

View image on Twitter

Tony Hadley @TheTonyHadley

A statement from Tony Hadley :- I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future.

Fans and other musicians reacted with surprise:

HOLLY JOHNSON 

@TheHollyJohnson

@TheTonyHadley You always will be the voice of Spandau Ballet though Tony , and that’s something that can’t be denied .

Julie Hodgson 

@redragdolly

@TheTonyHadley You were Spandau ballet… ⚘ please keep simging…

ByJohnLMicek 

@ByJohnLMicek

@TheTonyHadley So sorry to hear this. Hope you can work it out.

SpandauBalletOnceMor @SBOnceMore

@TheTonyHadley Out of the blue and with no explanation don’t the fans deserve more? So no more use of the  material as a solo artist either I presume?

Tony Hadley @TheTonyHadley

A statement from Tony Hadley :- I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet & will not be performing with the band in the future. pic.twitter.com/KcuNGTtSFn

Scott Taylor @SCO_77

You’ll notice it’s only one sentence. I think @TheTonyHadley found it hard to write the next linehttps://twitter.com/TheTonyHadley/status/881833491318673409 

colin munn @colinmunn

@TheTonyHadley Tony, you are Spandau Ballet, without you there is no band.

Lis Panduro @Lissip9

@TheTonyHadley I’m so sad to hear this news, SB without your fabulous voice just don’t match up😳
SB fan for 34 years, will support you always💕

Story by Lauren Murphy Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

Wonder Woman is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing DCEU film worldwide

0
After just four weeks on release, Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing DCEU film in the US with $334 million banked so far. So far, Wonder Woman’s made a total of $670 mi[...]
04 Jul 2017

Tony Hadley has quit ’80s pop band Spandau Ballet in dramatic fashion

0
It’s difficult to imagine Spandau Ballet songs like ‘True’ and ‘Gold‘ being sung by anyone other than Tony Hadley, but it appears that that may just b[...]
04 Jul 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
03 Jul 2017

Paddy McGuiness and wife Christine reveal their twins have autism

0
Paddy McGuiness and his wife Christine have revealed that their four-year-old twins have autism in a poem shared on social media. Christine has written a heartfelt ode to Leo and P[...]
03 Jul 2017

Adele fans have responded to axed gigs in best way

0
From Digital Spy Adele fans who missed out on seeing her live in concert have honoured the singer with mini concerts of their own. The 25 artist took to social media on Saturday mo[...]
03 Jul 2017

Highland’s Summer Concert

0
[...]
30 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit