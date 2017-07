Last night’s shooting in Derry has been condemned.

A 44 year old man was shot in both legs in the Galliagh Park area of the city when three masked men entered his home at approximately 11:40pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSNI.

Local Councillor Sandra Duffy says the local community is a community that is looking forward and does not welcome this behaviour.

She has been giving this update: