Harps’ U17 continue excellent season

04 Jul 2017
It was a mixed weekend for the two Finn Harps underage sides. Both were in action on Saturday with the U17s continuing their excellent season in the Elite Northern Section with a 4-0 away victory over Drogheda United.

Declan Boyle’s boys hit top gear in the second half with Jamie Browne and Niall McGinley both finding the back of the net twice.

The 17s are away again on this coming Saturday to bottom of the table Monaghan (kick-off 2.00). Harps are currently joint second in the table on 20 points alongside Bohemians. That is eight points behind leaders St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The Finn Harps U19s lost 2-1 at home to Drogheda United on Saturday. The visitors held a two-goal lead before Oran McConnell pulled one back late on.

Joe Boyle’s side is back in action tomorrow night against Drogheda again, this time in the cup with a 7.30 kick-off at United Park. On Saturday the Harps U19s will have home advantage in the Elite Northern Section of the League against bottom of the table Monaghan Utd. Harps currently sit eighth in the table.

The 19s team against Drogheda on Saturday was Jamie Lee McCarron, Michael Doherty, Luke Nelis, Paul Ferry, Aaron McCready, Liam Walsh, Gareth Doherty, Dylan McCroary, Alex Carolan, B.J. Banda, Oran McConnell. Subs: Jamie Bell, Dylan Mooney, Zac Brolly.

