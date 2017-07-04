logo



Finn Harps 5k 2017

04 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Preparations are continuing for the big Finn Harps 5k on next Tuesday, the 11th of July, in Ballybofey with the opportunity to meet first team players an added attraction of the event. The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle has also confirmed his attendance at the 5k fundraiser.

It’s one of the club’s important fundraisers to back the huge efforts of manager Ollie Horgan and the squad who are working so hard to keep Harps in the Premier Division next season.  There’s a lot of hard work between now and the end of the season to achieve that goal which requires the financial support of the Donegal public.

So come along to Navenny Street next Tuesday evening and support the Finn Harps 5k. You can run, jog or walk the event. For the runners it’s a fast course so there is the chance for quick times. There is chip timing while the organizers have prizes for all categories. The entry fee is €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Registrations will be taken at the Finn Harps Clubhouse from 5 p.m. on the evening and in advance by emailing finnharps5k@gmail.com and pay on the night. Refreshments will be served and spot prizes awarded. As well as the taking part it’s always a great social occasion, so please support Donegal’s only League of Ireland Premier Division Club in their bid to keep top flight football in the county next year.

More Sport

Harps’ U17 continue excellent season

0
It was a mixed weekend for the two Finn Harps underage sides. Both were in action on Saturday with the U17s continuing their excellent season in the Elite Northern Section with a 4[...]
04 Jul 2017

Finn Harps 5k 2017

0
  Preparations are continuing for the big Finn Harps 5k on next Tuesday, the 11th of July, in Ballybofey with the opportunity to meet first team players an added attraction of[...]
04 Jul 2017

Ciaran O’Connor’s loan spell with Harps over

0
Finn Harps wishes to confirm that Ciaran O’Connor’s loan deal with the club has now to come to an end. “On behalf of Finn Harps I would all like to thank Ciaran for the commitment [...]
04 Jul 2017

Donegal man among the medals at the World Transplant Games

0
The 27 members of Transplant Team Ireland can take pride in their performances at the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga both on and off the competitive field as they returned h[...]
03 Jul 2017

All-Ireland Qualifiers fixtures confirmed

0
  Donegal will face Meath in Páirc Tailteann in Navan at 6pm this Saturday, 8th July 2017. Mayo travel to Ennis to play Clare at 5pm in Cusack Park. It will be a double header[...]
03 Jul 2017

Donegal will travel to play Meath in Round 3A of the Qualifiers

0
Donegal have been drawn away to Meath in Round 3A of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers. In the other game in Round 3A, Clare will host Mayo. The games will be[...]
03 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit