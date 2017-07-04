€1.9 million spent by LUH on private ambulances

Following reports today that only 1`ambulance is on duty in Donegal overnight, it has been revealed that Letterkenny University Hospital has spent almost €2 million on private ambulances.

In figures obtained by Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson, Deputy Louise O’Reilly it showa that over a period of 4 years, €1.9 million has been spent on private ambulances.

Senator MacLochlainn says this expenditure does not constitute value for money , it should instead be spent on purchasing and staffing new ambulances: