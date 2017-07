A Donegal Senator has called on more investment for our ambulance service.

The Irish Independent reported today that six counties are left with just one ambulance on duty at times.

In Donegal between 2 and 6 ambulances are on duty overnight with an additional 1 on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says in rural county’s we need to consider utilizing our trained first responders to aid the ambulance service: