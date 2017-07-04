logo



Donegal firm purchases Grianan Estate for over €17 million

04 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Donegal firm, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, has announced that it has purchased the Grianan Estate on the North Donegal Coast for over €17 million.

The 2,400 acre property, previously owned by the Donegal Investment Group (formerly Donegal Creameries), is one of Europe’s largest organic farms and probably the biggest arable farm in Ireland, and is situated on the shores of Lough Swilly.

The new owner of Grianan Estate, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, from Aghaveagh, near Ballybofey in Co Donegal, bought the estate as it complements their farming & renewable energy business and their way of farming in as environmentally friendly a way as possible.

The statement continues by saying that Glenmore are currently commissioning their biomethane plant on the Glenmore Estate and their farm wastes and local food wastes are now being turned into renewable energy and fertilizer.

They plan on using the digestate to fertilize the Land at the Grianan Estate in keeping with the ethos of their newly acquired farm.

Concluding, the firm say that the plans are to continue farming the estate in as environmentally friendly a way as possible and to make the Grianan Estate even more environmentally friendly by recycling its farm wastes in the biomethane plant in Glenmore.

More News

Donegal firm purchases Grianan Estate for over €17 million

0
  Donegal firm, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, has announced that it has purchased the Grianan Estate on the North Donegal Coast for over €17 million. The 2,400 acre property,[...]
04 Jul 2017

Foster says no agreement has been reached at Stormont

0
DUP leader Arlene Foster says no agreement has been reached at Stormont. She says the talks will continue over the summer. Both sides have been meeting to try and restore a power-s[...]
04 Jul 2017

Daughter of woman who was fatally injured in collision says ambulance service is still inadequate

0
The daughter of Donegal woman, Maura Porter who died following a road traffic collision in 2013 has spoken out following a report in the Irish Independent today which revealed that[...]
04 Jul 2017

CCPC carries out raids on insurance companies as part of investigation

0
Officials from the Competition Watchdog have raided a number of insurance companies and brokers as part of an investigation into price fixing. Officers from the Competition and Con[...]
04 Jul 2017

10 people waiting on a bed at LUH

0
There were 10 people waiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning. According to the INMO 2 were on trolleys in the Emergency Department with 8 waiting on wards[...]
04 Jul 2017

€1.9 million spent by LUH on private ambulances

0
Following reports today that only 1`ambulance is on duty in Donegal overnight, it has been revealed that Letterkenny University Hospital has spent almost €2 million on private ambu[...]
04 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit