Donegal firm purchases Grianan Estate for over €17 million

Donegal firm, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, has announced that it has purchased the Grianan Estate on the North Donegal Coast for over €17 million.

The 2,400 acre property, previously owned by the Donegal Investment Group (formerly Donegal Creameries), is one of Europe’s largest organic farms and probably the biggest arable farm in Ireland, and is situated on the shores of Lough Swilly.

The new owner of Grianan Estate, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, from Aghaveagh, near Ballybofey in Co Donegal, bought the estate as it complements their farming & renewable energy business and their way of farming in as environmentally friendly a way as possible.

The statement continues by saying that Glenmore are currently commissioning their biomethane plant on the Glenmore Estate and their farm wastes and local food wastes are now being turned into renewable energy and fertilizer.

They plan on using the digestate to fertilize the Land at the Grianan Estate in keeping with the ethos of their newly acquired farm.

Concluding, the firm say that the plans are to continue farming the estate in as environmentally friendly a way as possible and to make the Grianan Estate even more environmentally friendly by recycling its farm wastes in the biomethane plant in Glenmore.