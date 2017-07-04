Daughter of woman who was fatally injured in collision says ambulance service is still inadequate

The daughter of Donegal woman, Maura Porter who died following a road traffic collision in 2013 has spoken out following a report in the Irish Independent today which revealed that in some counties there may be only one ambulance on duty overnight.

The 70 year old was left waiting at the side of the road for over 50 minutes after sustaining critical injuries.

She died in Altnagelvin hospital, Derry, several hours later and her family claim medical help sooner could have saved her life.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show, Maura’s daughter Davina says it appears things have not changed much over the years: