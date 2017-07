Finn Harps wishes to confirm that Ciaran O’Connor’s loan deal with the club has now to come to an end.

“On behalf of Finn Harps I would all like to thank Ciaran for the commitment he gave us in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season and we wish him well in his career going forward” said manager Ollie Horgan.

O’Connor will now move to Bohemians from Dundalk.