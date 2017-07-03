Vigil for Ibrahim Halawa to be held in Letterkenny tomorrow

A vigil will be held in Letterkenny tomorrow for Ibrahim Halawa who is being held in prison without trial in Egypt for almost four years.

The 21 year old from Dublin attended a protest in Cairo along with his three sisters in 2013.

The protest turned violent and they were arrested after taking refuge in a mosque – his sisters were released on bail but he remains in prison with his trial now postponed 23 times.

The vigil gets underway at 5.30 tomorrow at the Market Square in Letterkenny.

Claire Heberty is from Amnesty International: