Police in Derry urge public to co-operate fully with them following security alert in Derry

03 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A security alert in Derry last evening has been described as an elaborate hoax.

Police attended the scene in the Glengalliagh Road area of Derry following reports of a suspicious object.

The investigation is ongoing and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Police have also called on the public to co-operate fully with them during similar incidents.

Police say while work was carried out on making the object safe last evening a lady walked past the suspicious object while some residents declined to evacuate their homes.

The PSNI say advice is given for the safety of the public and would ask that this advice be adhered to.

