Patients urged to return National Patient Experience Survey

The deadline is looming for patients to document their hospital experience in a new government national survey.

Letterkenny University Hospital participated in the survey, with patients who were discharged from hospital during the month of May eligible.

The closing date is the 26th of July and the Health Minister Simon Harris is urging people to fill out the survey before the end of the month.

Rachel Flynn is Director of the National Patient Survey, she says it is essential that patients return the survey: