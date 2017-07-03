logo



Donegal man among the medals at the World Transplant Games

03 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The 27 members of Transplant Team Ireland can take pride in their performances at the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga both on and off the competitive field as they returned home to an informal homecoming reception greeted by a large gathering of family, friends and supporters at Dublin airport.

The Irish team won a total of 32 medals while at the same time demonstrating their zest for life, team spirit, sportsmanship and infectious goodwill while honouring their organ donors. The Irish team’s impressive medals haul includes 14 Gold, 7 Silver and 11 Bronze from various sporting events.

Donegal man Kieran Murray from Ramelton won a Bronze medal at the Games and was greeted by his wife Olivia and his three daughters when he came to the airport’s arrival hall with the rest of the Irish team.

