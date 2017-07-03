logo



Councillor condemns anti-social behaviour in Derry

03 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Derry Councillor has condemned a number of incidents in the city over the weekend.

In the early hours of Friday morning a man was assaulted in the underpass connecting Cairnhill and Gallaigh.

While at approximately 6am yesterday morning a number of aerosol cans were ingnited causing an explosion outside a property in the Ballymagraorty area.

Councillor Tony Hassan says there is a problem with anti-social behaviour in the city which has lead to the weekend’s events, including last evenings security alert:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


