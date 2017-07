The British government’s due to make a statement in the next hour on the future of talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

James Brokenshire will make a statement in the House of Commons at half-past hour, after the major parties once again failed to reach a deal to re-open Stormont.

Earlier Sinn Féin said there was no prospect of a deal with the DUP in the short-term.

Conor Murphy said it would now be even harder to strike a deal, because tensions are raised during marching season: