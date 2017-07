Donegal will face Meath in Páirc Tailteann in Navan at 6pm this Saturday, 8th July 2017.

Mayo travel to Ennis to play Clare at 5pm in Cusack Park.

It will be a double header in Semple Stadium in the hurling qualifiers as Tipperary look to defend their All-Ireland crown, starting with playing Dublin at 5pm, and afterwards at 7pm, Kilkenny and Waterford will face off in their third Championship meeting in 3 years.