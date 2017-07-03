393 patients waiting on trolleys at LUH last month

There have been record levels of overcrowding in our hospitals in the first six months of the year.

More than 51-thousand patients were left on trolleys or admitted to overcrowded wards between January and June.

The figures from medical union, the INMO, show that University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected last month with 640 people waiting on a bed.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, 393 people were on trolleys, an increase on figures from the same period last year when 26 patients were waiting admission.