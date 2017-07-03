logo



393 patients waiting on trolleys at LUH last month

03 Jul 2017
by News Highland

There have been record levels of overcrowding in our hospitals in the first six months of the year.

More than 51-thousand patients were left on trolleys or admitted to overcrowded wards between January and June.

The figures from medical union, the INMO, show that University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected last month with 640 people waiting on a bed.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, 393 people were on trolleys, an increase on figures from the same period last year when 26 patients were waiting admission.

More News

British government’s due to make statement on future of talks to restore power-sharing in North

0
  The British government’s due to make a statement in the next hour on the future of talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland. James Brokenshire will make a st[...]
03 Jul 2017

Vigil for Ibrahim Halawa to be held in Letterkenny tomorrow

0
  A vigil will be held in Letterkenny tomorrow for Ibrahim Halawa who is being held in prison without trial in Egypt for almost four years. The 21 year old from Dublin attende[...]
03 Jul 2017

Medical card backlog needs to be addressed – Deputy McConalogue

0
Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on the Health Minister and the HSE to allocate additional resources to its medical card section in order to clear the current backlog [...]
03 Jul 2017

Patients urged to return National Patient Experience Survey

0
The deadline is looming for patients to document their hospital experience in a new government national survey. Letterkenny University Hospital participated in the survey, with pat[...]
03 Jul 2017

8 people waiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital today

0
There were 8 people waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning. According to the latest figures from the INMO, 8 were waiting on wards with zero on trolleys i[...]
03 Jul 2017

FSAI Closure Order issued to Donegal takeaway

0
The Food Safety Authority issued closure orders to six businesses last month. Among those was Golden Palace, Lower Main Street, Dungloe which was served a closure order under the F[...]
03 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit