logo



Rugby Review: Lions defeat the All Blacks

02 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The British and Irish Lions defeated New Zealand 24-21 on Saturday morning. The Lions now look to win a Test Series in New Zealand for the first time since 1971.

The game featured standout performances from Irishmen Conor Murray and Sean O’Brien, with the former being cleared of striking NZ wing Waisake Naholo. It also featured the first All-Black red card in 50 years, with Sonny Bill Williams getting sent to the dressing-room for a dangerous shoulder tackle on Anthony Watson.

Alec McDonald joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport with a round-up of all the rugby action…

More Sport

Reaction from the Donegal Ladies’ Camp following Ulster Final win

0
  Micheal Naughton says that his side are a great side, and that it would take a very very good side to beat them. They came out in the second half and went to kill the game o[...]
02 Jul 2017

Donegal Ladies win Ulster Championship Final

0
A dominant display from Donegal resulted in a victory over  last year’s champions Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Final. 4-11 v 0-15 was the final score in Clones. This is the [...]
02 Jul 2017

Athletics Review with Patsy McGonagle

0
The National Junior and U23 Championships took place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It was an exciting meet, with plenty of medals for Donegal athletes. Patsy McGonagle had all the info[...]
02 Jul 2017

Rugby Review: Lions defeat the All Blacks

0
The British and Irish Lions defeated New Zealand 24-21 on Saturday morning. The Lions now look to win a Test Series in New Zealand for the first time since 1971. The game featured [...]
02 Jul 2017

Letterkenny International Track and Field Meeting

0
An impressive line up of world class athletes will be aiming to be flying high this Friday night at the Letterkenny International Track & Field meeting. This is the fifth stagi[...]
02 Jul 2017

Cricket Review: 2nd July 2017

0
Donemana have overtake Coleraine at the top of the NorthWest Cricket union Premier League following their win over Coleraine on Saturday afternoon. Donemana                    6   [...]
02 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit