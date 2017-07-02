Rugby Review: Lions defeat the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions defeated New Zealand 24-21 on Saturday morning. The Lions now look to win a Test Series in New Zealand for the first time since 1971.

The game featured standout performances from Irishmen Conor Murray and Sean O’Brien, with the former being cleared of striking NZ wing Waisake Naholo. It also featured the first All-Black red card in 50 years, with Sonny Bill Williams getting sent to the dressing-room for a dangerous shoulder tackle on Anthony Watson.

Alec McDonald joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport with a round-up of all the rugby action…