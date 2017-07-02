logo



Reaction from the Donegal Ladies’ Camp following Ulster Final win

02 Jul 2017
by admin

 

Micheal Naughton says that his side are a great side, and that it would take a very very good side to beat them.

They came out in the second half and went to kill the game off early, and that’s exactly what they did, according to Naughton.

He praised his side’s hunger and dedication, as well as their great play on the pitch today. Micheal is sure that Donegal have to be seen as contenders for the All-Ireland following their year so far.

Team captain Geraldine McLaughlin has won her second Ulster Final, and she knew that her team could do it this year. They came into the game as favourites, and they were able to not pay attention to the pressure of that before throw-in.

Oisin Kelly got the reaction live on Sunday Sport…

Yvonne McMonagle, Niamh Hegarty and Karen Guthrie spoke to Oisin Kelly…

More Sport

02 Jul 2017

