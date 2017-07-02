PSNI appeal for information following report of ‘explosion’ in Ballmagroarty

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a report of an explosion in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

At approximately 6am this morning a number of aerosol cans were ignited at a property causing an explosion.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the address and extinguished the fire.

Damage was caused to the living room window of the house, a man was in the house at the time but he is believed to be uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.