Letterkenny International Track and Field Meeting

An impressive line up of world class athletes will be aiming to be flying high this Friday night at the Letterkenny International Track & Field meeting. This is the fifth staging of the event at the Danny McDaid track, Aura Leisure Centre with the first event taking place at 7:00pm.

The event will feature over 100 athletes from 20 countries competing across a range of 14 track & field events, with many coming in search of a qualifying standard for the World Athletics championships which are due to take place in London in a months’ time.

Double Olympian Danny McDaid and his son Dara McDaid joined Myles Gallaghers on Sunday Sport…