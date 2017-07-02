Donegal Ladies win Ulster Championship Final

A dominant display from Donegal resulted in a victory over last year’s champions Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Final. 4-11 v 0-15 was the final score in Clones.

This is the second time in Donegal’s history that they have won the Ulster Senior Championship.

Goals made the difference on the day, Donegal found the Monaghan net on 4 occasions, with captain Geraldine McLaughlin netting 2 of those.

Micheal Naughton’s team were up for this game and had a good year, reaching the Division 1 League final after winning Division 2 last year, but lost out to Cork in the final.

They now move onto the All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell were in Clones for Highland Radio…