Derry lost out to Mayo in Round 2A in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in McHale Park on Saturday evening.

Even though it was a great attempt from Derry against the heavily favoured Mayo, Derry manager Damian Barton says that a loss is a loss, that they could’ve won it in normal time but that his side ran out of legs in extra-time.

Barton spoke to Oisin Langan following the loss to Mayo in Castlebar…