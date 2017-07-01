Winning lotto ticket sold in Ramelton

The National Lottery has confirmed that last night’s winning ticket was sold in Ramelton.

Whoriskey’s EuroSpar Store sold the winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket yesterday.

The winning numbers were 16, 17, 43, 47, 49.

Proprietor of Whoriskey’s EuroSpar, John Whoriskey said; “This is unbelievable. Ramelton is a small town just outside Letterkenny so you can only imagine the excitement in the community as news of the massive win spreads. The majority of our customers are local and there are also a lot of holiday homes in the area so who knows who it is! This is our first big Lottery win so we’d encourage everybody who bought a ticket with us yesterday to check their tickets straight away.”