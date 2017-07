The face of Donegal boxing on numerous occasions, Raphoe man Peter O’Donnell has been named manager of the Irish Schoolboys Boxing team.

They are a group of 13-14 year olds who are going to the European Championships in Romania on the 16th of July.

The Irish Schoolboys team rank highly in the European Championships, and Peter O’Donnell joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to talk about his appointment and the European Championships…