New Derry to Belfast train service to benefit County Donegal

01 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A new hourly train service from Derry to Belfast will be of huge benefit to the Donegal economy.

Thats according to Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney who was speaking after Translink NI announced details of the new timetable which begins this coming Monday.

McCartney says the service will open up the whole tourist product for Donegal and Derry and its potential for the North West region as a whole cannot be underestimated.

The regenerated service will be a huge benefit for the whole North West, including County Donegal, leading the way to increased tourism prospects in area.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney praised Chris Hazzard during his time as Infrastructure Minister for making great strides moving forward key infrastructural projects including the A5 and A6 and the multi-million investment in a North West Integrated Transport Hub at the old Waterside Railway station in Derry.

The new hourly service will vastly improve connections between both Derry and Belfast as well as improving transport for people carrying out business, attending hospitals and Universities.

