Donegal battle past Longford in Ballybofey

Donegal have beaten Longford in the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A Qualifier that was played in Ballybofey this evening. It was a tough fought game that saw Rory Gallagher’s men behind up until 20 minutes in the second half, but they found their footing through points to Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan and Eoin McHugh.

Donegal trailed 0-4 v 0-3 at halftime, in a half that saw both teams hit a total of 19 wides; 10 for Donegal and 9 for Longford.

David McGivney scored 3 of Longford’s points in the first half, all of which came from free-kicks. Donegal scored 2 from play in the first half, Patrick McBrearty and Martin McElhinney.

Longford had the better start to the second half, doubling their lead to 0-2 after a minute and a half. 10 minutes into the second half, Donegal had brought the game level on 5 points apiece through scores from Martin McElhinney and Michael Murphy.

Confidence grew in the Donegal team as they scored 3 points in the space of 2 minutes. With 13 minutes to go, Donegal led 0-9 v 0-6. Patrick McBrearty scored his 5th point of the game with 2 minutes of regulation time to go, which left Donegal leading 0-11 v 0-07.

The game finished 0-12 v 0-07 in favour of Donegal following a Michael Murphy free kick.

The draw for Round 3A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers will take place on Monday.

Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner were in MacCumhaill Park for Highland Radio…