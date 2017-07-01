Derry lose out to Mayo after extra-time

Mayo have defeated Derry in Round 2A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers by a margin of 11 points.

It took extra-time to seperate the sides in McHale Park on Saturday evening following an enthralling game of football. An end to end game that ended with 2 goals and 4 points in the last 5 minutes of normal time.

Mayo led by three points following 69 minutes of play, but a Mark Lynch goal brought the sides level at 1-12 apiece.

Derry led for big portions of the game, but it was Mayo who were able to settle into the extra-time better and put the game to bed following a strong display in the added 20 minutes.