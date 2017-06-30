logo



Inishowen Cllrs insist on redress scheme for those affected by mica

30 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

Councillors in Inishowen are to put forward motion at the next sitting of Donegal County Council to insist on a redress scheme for those affected by the defective block issue in the county.

This is despite the Government’s lack of commitment on the issue.

In the Dail yesterday, Deputy Charlie McConalogue called on the Tanaiste to immediately implement such a scheme but a commitment was not given.

Cllr. Martin Farren says this response is completely unacceptable and says he and other local representatives will be doing all they can to keep the pressure on:

